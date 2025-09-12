PFA Discards 5,000 Liters Of Contaminated Milk:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 5,000 litres of adulterated milk during a raid conducted in Kot Momin, a spokesperson said on Friday.
During a special checkpoint set up to inspect milk-carrying vehicles, the PFA seized a tanker containing thousands of litres of contaminated milk.
According to the spokesperson, dry powder was being mixed into the milk to increase its volume.
Approximately 5,000 litres of the adulterated milk were destroyed on the spot.
Police took the vehicle into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated against those involved, the spokesperson added.
The Punjab Food Authority spokesperson reiterated that province-wide action is underway against adulteration networks and urged citizens to report any complaints via the helpline 1223.
