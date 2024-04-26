Manshera Police Crack Down On Mobile Phone IMEI Changing And Theft Ring
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Manshera police successfully arrested individuals involved in mobile phone stanching and altering the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.
The police also recovered mobile phones and trafficked stolen devices worth millions of rupees.
The apprehended suspects included Waqar son of Niaz resident of Kundar Baidadi and Amanullah son of Gul Muhammad Charbagh Oghi.
Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur, the police summoned the owners of the recovered mobile phones to the DPO office to return their belongings.
The operation was initiated following reports of mobile phone snatching and switching activities across various districts, prompting DPO Shafiullah Gandapur to take decisive action. Mansehra police tracked down the accused by using modern technology and recovered a substantial amount of stolen mobile phones worth millions of rupees.
The prompt action and successful recovery earned praise from citizens who lauded the police for their efficiency.
