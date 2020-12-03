Maritime Affairs increases salary of Janitorial staff by 33 per cent at PQA

Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Thursday announced an increase in the salary of Janitorial staff of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) by 33 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Thursday announced an increase in the salary of Janitorial staff of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) by 33 per cent.

The ministry termed it a positive change for 116 Janitorial staff at Port Qasim Authority, adding that "after decades of neglect and exploitation, new contract signed today gives 33% jump in salary to Rs20 thousands with daily lunch plus 20 days leave.

"They have also been registered with Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) with full contribution paid by the contractor.

The Janitorial staff of PQA highly praised the government for an increase in their salaries, adding that they would continue to serve PQA with more dedication and passion.