Maritime Affairs To Build More Docks For Handling Boats/ships At Ports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) is planning to build more docks for handling boats or ships at Ports from where a ferry service would be started.

The ministry is looking for working on a plan build regular ships, an official of Ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP that it was part of the blue economy initiative which would make Pakistan a Maritime nation.

He said that under the plan, the ministry also working on the promotions of coastal tourism. He further said that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has a capacity to handle 150 million tons.

He said that Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi was willing to build a train line and a freight corridor which will start somewhere from KPT and go through the water to Port Qasim.

The official said that Pakistan has a huge potential as far as its maritime resources are concerned, adding that our 1100 kilometers coastline is rich with opportunities of connection the world.   "The Project of East Bay Expressway which was delayed for various reasons as now scheduled to be completed by the April 2021," he said.

He said that a new manning company under the PNSC has been set up that will facilitate the employment of seafarers on international shipping lines.

He said that the Ministry devised a comprehensive Shipping Policy in 2019 aimed at attracting the private sector to participate in the shipping.

