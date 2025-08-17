Open Menu

Maroof Int'l Hospital Marks Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Maroof Int'l Hospital marks Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Maroof International Hospital has commemorated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day under the theme Marka-e-Haq, united in valor, united in cause with patriotic zeal and heartfelt solidarity for the people of Palestine.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid paid tribute to Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine.

“Pakistan has done a great deal for the Palestinian cause over the years. Your consistent moral, political, and humanitarian support has never gone unnoticed."

He said, " We see Pakistan not just as a friend, but as a brother in our struggle."

He also extended his best wishes to Pakistan, saying, “We pray for your nation’s continued progress and prosperity."

He said," The people of Pakistan have shown extraordinary resilience in difficult times. Let us pledge today to contribute endlessly to the development of our beloved countries.”

Maroof International Hospital’s Chairman, Ch. Naseer Ahmed, announced a joint initiative with the Palestinian Embassy to organize free medical camps and a fundraising campaign in support of the Palestinian people.

“While we celebrate our own freedom, we cannot ignore the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.

"

He said Maroof International Hospital reaffirmed its dedication to serving Pakistan with excellence and empathy, while standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine in their pursuit of justice, dignity, and peace.

Sahil Naseer, CEO of Potohar Group of Companies, emphasized that Independence Day should also inspire collective responsibility.

“This day is not just about honoring the past, but about building a future founded on compassion, courage, and steadfast support for those who fight for their rights,” he said.

As a symbolic gesture, Palestinian flags were displayed alongside Pakistan’s national colors throughout the hospital premises, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to justice, resilience, and brotherhood.

The celebration also featured an inter-departmental decoration competition, where the Radiology Department secured first place, followed by the Accident and Emergency Department in second, while Rehabilitation, Finance, and Human Resources departments shared third place.

Certificates and cash prizes were distributed by Ambassador Dr. Zaid and Chairman Ch. Naseer Ahmed.

Recent Stories

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

31 minutes ago

31 minutes ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

2 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

4 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

5 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welc ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan