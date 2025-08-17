Maroof Int'l Hospital Marks Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Maroof International Hospital has commemorated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day under the theme Marka-e-Haq, united in valor, united in cause with patriotic zeal and heartfelt solidarity for the people of Palestine.
Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid paid tribute to Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine.
“Pakistan has done a great deal for the Palestinian cause over the years. Your consistent moral, political, and humanitarian support has never gone unnoticed."
He said, " We see Pakistan not just as a friend, but as a brother in our struggle."
He also extended his best wishes to Pakistan, saying, “We pray for your nation’s continued progress and prosperity."
He said," The people of Pakistan have shown extraordinary resilience in difficult times. Let us pledge today to contribute endlessly to the development of our beloved countries.”
Maroof International Hospital’s Chairman, Ch. Naseer Ahmed, announced a joint initiative with the Palestinian Embassy to organize free medical camps and a fundraising campaign in support of the Palestinian people.
“While we celebrate our own freedom, we cannot ignore the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.
"
He said Maroof International Hospital reaffirmed its dedication to serving Pakistan with excellence and empathy, while standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine in their pursuit of justice, dignity, and peace.
Sahil Naseer, CEO of Potohar Group of Companies, emphasized that Independence Day should also inspire collective responsibility.
“This day is not just about honoring the past, but about building a future founded on compassion, courage, and steadfast support for those who fight for their rights,” he said.
As a symbolic gesture, Palestinian flags were displayed alongside Pakistan’s national colors throughout the hospital premises, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to justice, resilience, and brotherhood.
The celebration also featured an inter-departmental decoration competition, where the Radiology Department secured first place, followed by the Accident and Emergency Department in second, while Rehabilitation, Finance, and Human Resources departments shared third place.
Certificates and cash prizes were distributed by Ambassador Dr. Zaid and Chairman Ch. Naseer Ahmed.
