0.8m houses completed: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the construction of 2.1 million houses was rapidly underway, of which 0.8 million had been completed in line with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that over 1.

2 million women had become self-reliant through Sindh Rural Support.

He said that the Sindh government was taking practical steps on public welfare projects.

Nasir Shah said that Sindh was the only province in the country where people come to settle rather than leave. The large influx of people settling in Karachi had created challenges in urban planning.