Thundershower forecast for Sindh including Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy or humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind or thundershower is forecast at isolated places in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Khairpur, Nausharo Feroze, Larkana, Jacobabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Mirpurkhas and Karachi. Heavyfalls may occur at isolated places in Tharparkar.