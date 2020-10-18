Marriage hall sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :-:The district administration claimed on Sunday to have sealed a marriage hall for not following instructions about corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Kasur Asif Ali Dogar visited Bukhari Marriage Hall, Khudian Khas, last night and found violation of SOPs during the marriage function.

The AC sealed the marriage hall and got arrested its manager.