Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist Farrukh Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Khawaja Farrukh Saeed.

She, in her condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The minister said the death of Farrukh Saeed was a big loss to the journalism and trade unions. Throughout his life, he remained active not only in Punjab but also across the country for the welfare of the journalist community.

She said Farrukh Saeed was a torchbearer of ideological and principled journalism, adding that he was known for his bold and courageous expression.