Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz will forget to wear shoes if govt allows them to fly today: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary says that Sharif family is counting every single moment to get permission from the government to fly abroad as they are fed up with the politics and want to leave, giving a message to all those who are still looking at them for their political careers.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has said that Sharif family is fed up with the politics and counting every single moment to find a chance to fly abroad.

He said that this is a message for all those who are still looking to Sharif family for their political careers but it is over. He stated that Sharif family just wanted to go abroad as and when they get permission. If the government allowed them to fly abroad today Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz will immediately will leave this country and will forget to wear shoes,he added.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister wrote: “All the groups who still have hopes with Muslim league must know that Sharif family just wants one thing all its remaining members should be allowed to fly abroad. They are fed up with the politics. If the government allows them to go abroad today they will forget to wear shoes to fly abroad,”.

Maryam Nawaz—PML-N Vice President—has been fighting legal battle in Lahore High Court against the ruling PTI for not allowing her to fly to London where her ailing father former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has gone for medical treatment. While Hamza Shehbaz is also facing multiple NAB cases and his father former Punjab CM and incumbent Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is already there in London with his elder brother. The sons of Nawaz Sharif including Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz are also there in London. However, the PML-N leaders present in the country like Rana Sana Ullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Khwaja Asif, Maryam Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others are determined to face all the challenges being posed to them by the ruling PTI.