Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application on March 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will launch 'Never Again' application on March 8, an initiative aimed at eliminating violence against women.

The application would be launched on International Women Day, official sources told APP on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz after being elected as first women CM during her maiden speech in Punjab Assembly said that the safety of women in the province was her first priority.

Maryam Nawaz asserted that she wanted to create a better, safer Punjab for women, adding that it was her responsibility to provide women with a safe and secure environment.

Maryam Nawaz said that there would be zero tolerance against women violence, adding that PML-N believed in fully empowering women so that they could play their due role in the development and prosperity of the country.

Maryam Nawaz said that various steps would be taken to strengthen and facilitate women which included training of nurses, electric bikes for women, respectable working women hostels, day care centres and ladies washrooms at workplaces, model women police stations and women desk in all police stations etc.