Masses United To Foil Nefarious Designs Of India: Milli Yakjehti Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) South Punjab strongly condemned Indian attacks
and maintained that the Pakistani nation was united and standing with
armed forces.
Milli Yakjehti Council is an alliance of 27 different religious-political parties.
President MYC Hafiz Muhammad Aslam and Secretary Ayub Mughal while holding press
conference stated that India had announced war by attacking different places in
Pakistan.
The enemy had hit the civilian population and places of worship which is against international laws
and the United Nation should took immediate notice.
The brave Pakistani armed forces gave befitting response by targetting jets of the enemy.
On this occasion, Mafti Mumtaz (JUI-S), Allama Mujahid Abbas, Busharat Abbas, Khalid Farooqi
and others were also present.
