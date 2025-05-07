Open Menu

Masses United To Foil Nefarious Designs Of India: Milli Yakjehti Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) South Punjab strongly condemned Indian attacks

and maintained that the Pakistani nation was united and standing with

armed forces.

Milli Yakjehti Council is an alliance of 27 different religious-political parties.

President MYC Hafiz Muhammad Aslam and Secretary Ayub Mughal while holding press

conference stated that India had announced war by attacking different places in

Pakistan.

The enemy had hit the civilian population and places of worship which is against international laws

and the United Nation should took immediate notice.

The brave Pakistani armed forces gave befitting response by targetting jets of the enemy.

On this occasion, Mafti Mumtaz (JUI-S), Allama Mujahid Abbas, Busharat Abbas, Khalid Farooqi

and others were also present.

