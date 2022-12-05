Massive urbanisation, garbage burning causing air pollution: EPD

Burning crop residues, vehicle pollution, industrial emissions, particulate matter and metrologic elements that generate fog, which then mixes with haze and causes smog, are just a few of the factors that contribute to smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Burning crop residues, vehicle pollution, industrial emissions, particulate matter and metrologic elements that generate fog, which then mixes with haze and causes smog, are just a few of the factors that contribute to smog.

As much as 43 per cent of air pollution was contributed by transportation, 12 per cent by power, 20 per cent by agriculture and other sources, and 25 per cent by industry.

These were the findings of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) regarding the air pollution issue in Punjab which were shared in a consultative session on the 'Clean Air Policy and Action Plan' organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and EPD here on Monday.

The session was attended by LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Additional Secretary EPD Samia Saleem, Director General EPD, Khwaja Sikandar Zeeshan and others.

The EPD had also revealed the Provincial Climate Change Policy and smog control plan at LCCI.

According to LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Punjab's smog problem was getting worse over time. The environmental difficulties had grown in Punjab, where industrial activity was booming and the number of vehicles was rising, and excessive urbanisation and power generation methods were also stoking the fire.

He said that in order to improve Punjab's air quality index (AQI), combined efforts were needed given the current levels of air pollution and smog.

He said, the EPD must immediately implement this crucial policy and action plan under the guidance of national and international experts in order to address the critical issue.

In order to accomplish the desired aims, he said, it was important to establish engagement with private sector leaders.

The president LCCI informed that in Punjab, the contribution of industry to air pollution was not greater than 23 per cent. Instead of condemning the sector alone, he continued, "We need to give the other elements the same kind of attention." Kashif Anwar said that business community was aware of its responsibilities and was working to ensure that the orders from the Lahore High Court, the Water Commission, and the EPD were fully implemented.

He gave the EPD reassurance that businesses were working tirelessly to reduce air pollution. He stated that although they were working on these, some industries were having issues, such as installing scrubbers or getting them fully operational.

The EDP official also informed the participants regarding the work they were doing to reduce air pollution. Through a presentation they displayed their efforts and shown that according to morning data for December 5, 2022, the AQI at EPD was 430, in Sundar the AQI was recorded 349, at Punjab University it was decreased to 289, which was still unhealthy, and at Badami Bagh it was 373.

Furthermore, the data analysis on June 30th revealed that a variety of vehicles, including motor cars (9.91 per cent), motorcycles (82.25 per cent), trucks (0.42 per cent), delivery vans (1.42 per cent), buses (0.54 per cent), auto rickshaws (2.90 per cent), tractors and others (2.56 per cent), contributed to air pollution.

Moreover, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad division were the most afflicted by the smog problem, despite the fact that it affects numerous divisions of Punjab and neighbouring provinces.

Between Oct 31 and Nov 28, around 2,173 vehicles, including those entering Lahore through the Saggian Area, Thokar Niaz Baig, and Ravi Toll Plaza Motorways, were inspected. Of those, 1,477 received fines for excessive emissions.

The EPD had also set up a control room to keep track of the city's AQI around-the-clock. The monitoring room notified the appropriate deputy commissioners (DCs) of emission points and occurrences involving stubble burning.

The Punjab board of Investment and Trade had also created an application for real-time uploading of actions taken against smog-intensive areas, such as portions being sealed, (first information reports) FIRs filed, and fines levied.

Additionally, it assists in maintaining dashboards, geo-tagging actions made in the control room, and keeping track of the nine anti-smog squads deployed in Lahore.

Three teams with EPD experts and light scatters were working with the transport department to examine late-night HTVs and establish deterrent.

The important role of the Lahore Waste Management Company in dealing with fugitive dust included the creation of a schedule, daily reporting on road washing, and water sprinkling on unpaved roads identified by assistant commissioners under DCs' supervision. Complete prohibition of trash burning, with district administration oversight.