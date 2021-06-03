UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Matric, Intermediate Exams Will Begin After July 10, Says Shafqat Mahmood

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 59 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:33 AM

Matric, Intermediate exams will begin after July 10, says Shafqat Mahmood

The Federal Education Minister made this announcement while briefing the media  about decision taken in today’s Intern-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that Matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Shafqat Mahmood said that no student would be promoted to the next class without examination this year.

He made this announcement while briefing media about the decision taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC).

“Only exams for students of class 9 and 10t will be held for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” said the minister, adding that the exams for the students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

The federal minister said that IPEMC decided to take exams after July 10 in order to give students at least three to four weeks to prepare.

“All teachers will be vaccinated before the exams,” said the minister while quoting decision of the committee. Shafqat Mahmood said that education minister also asked the boards to ensure gap between the exams.

He said Cambridge decided to take O-Level Exams after July 26.

The Minister said that all universities were allowed to open from Monday regarding the opening of remaining educational institutions in the country.

Related Topics

Education Student Cambridge July Media All From

Recent Stories

U.S. Government Airlifts Urgent COVID-19 Supplies ..

7 minutes ago

NHMP & PITB to establish National Data Repository ..

10 minutes ago

TECNO reveals superhero Chris Evans as brand ambas ..

18 minutes ago

MNA Moonis Elahi along with a delegation calls on ..

21 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 92 more lives during last 24 hours ..

23 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.