Matric, Intermediate exams will begin after July 10, says Shafqat Mahmood

The Federal Education Minister made this announcement while briefing the media about decision taken in today’s Intern-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that Matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Shafqat Mahmood said that no student would be promoted to the next class without examination this year.

“Only exams for students of class 9 and 10t will be held for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” said the minister, adding that the exams for the students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

The federal minister said that IPEMC decided to take exams after July 10 in order to give students at least three to four weeks to prepare.

“All teachers will be vaccinated before the exams,” said the minister while quoting decision of the committee. Shafqat Mahmood said that education minister also asked the boards to ensure gap between the exams.

He said Cambridge decided to take O-Level Exams after July 26.

The Minister said that all universities were allowed to open from Monday regarding the opening of remaining educational institutions in the country.