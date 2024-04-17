Open Menu

Matriculation Exam To Start On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Annual Matriculation Examinations will start from Wednesday in all the eight education boards of the province, including Peshawar for which all arrangements have already been finalized.

This was stated by an official of the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISE) while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said the annual matriculation examinations organized by all the eight education boards of the province will start Wednesday (April 18, 2024).

All the boards should schedule the duties of the examination staff on time and also deliver the papers to the selected banks, the official said.

He said, security and all other arrangements for exams should be completed within time and the examination would be held in a conducive environment by discouraging cheating practice. A hotline number and an information disk for examinations have also been set up in the Education Department on the directives of the Provincial Education Minister, the official added.

