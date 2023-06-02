UrduPoint.com

May 9 Vandalism Knock Out Niazi From Country's Politics: Muqam

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 10:20 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Friday said that the May 9 vandalism and ransacking of government and defense installations have buried the politics of Imran Niazi forever.

Addressing as chief guest at the inauguration of Khanpur Grid Station here, Engr Amir Muqam said that Imran Niazi wanted bloodshed on May 9-10 after his arrest in a Rs60 billion mega corruption case, however, his negative designs were thwarted by the law enforcement agencies.

He praised the law enforcement agencies and security forces of Pakistan for showing great restraint despite provoking attacks by the horde of PTI on Government and defence installations including Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Jinnah House Lahore etc apparently on the orders of Imran Niazi.

He said the politics of Imran Khan has been restricted to Zaman Park as PTI founding members have also parted their ways from Imran Niazi due to the assault on the government and defence Installations.

The Prime Minister's adviser said the hue and cry of the PTI leadership after the arrest of Imran Niazi in a mega corruption case was illogical and was an attempt to divert people's attention from the case.

He said PML-N leadership has kept the national flag sky high and restored peace in the country besides eradicating load shedding.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI has failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its nine-year rule in the province and the problems of KP people were increased manifolds due to the poor performance of PTI rulers.

He said that Hazara division was a stronghold of PML-N as evidenced by the party's success in local bodies election in Khanpur.

Earlier, Amir Amir Muqam inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony of the Hattar-3 Grid Station at Hattar Industrial Estate which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs1.5 billion.

