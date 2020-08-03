UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Karachi Inquires Well-being Of MQM-P Leader

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Mayor Karachi inquires well-being of MQM-P Leader

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar visited Deputy Convener MQM-Pakistan Kanwar Naveed Jamil in a private hospital and inquired after his well-being, here on Monday.

He was brought to the hospital a day ago, said a statement issued by KMC.

The Mayor Karachi inquired the details regarding the treatment of the Kanwar Naveed Jamil from the hospital staff and prayed for the speedy recovery of Kanwar Naveed Jameel.

Waseem Akhter also expressed good wishes as well as appealed to the citizens to pray for the speedy recovery of Kanwar Naveed Jameel.

Related Topics

Karachi From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

13 minutes ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

14 minutes ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

28 minutes ago

Launch of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant a ..

43 minutes ago

UAE Pro League announces fixtures kick-off dates a ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first physical meeting ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.