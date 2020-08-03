Mayor Karachi inquires well-being of MQM-P Leader

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar visited Deputy Convener MQM-Pakistan Kanwar Naveed Jamil in a private hospital and inquired after his well-being, here on Monday.

He was brought to the hospital a day ago, said a statement issued by KMC.

The Mayor Karachi inquired the details regarding the treatment of the Kanwar Naveed Jamil from the hospital staff and prayed for the speedy recovery of Kanwar Naveed Jameel.

Waseem Akhter also expressed good wishes as well as appealed to the citizens to pray for the speedy recovery of Kanwar Naveed Jameel.