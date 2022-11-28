Mayor refuses to accept repatriation of WSSP staff into Distt Govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Monday refused to accept repatriation of 37 Class-IV employees of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) into the Capital Metropolitan Government.

The Mayor had issued orders to the concerned to write a letter to WSSP and asked them to repatriate the staff along with the assets and tools otherwise, these staff members would not be accommodated in the district government.

In this connection, the Mayor also held a meeting with the Chairman of Mazdoor Etihad Qaiser Bacha, Chairman Riaz Khan, Labor leader Aslam Khan, General Secretary Fazal Mehmood, Abid Sohail, Joint Secretary Silab Khan and other cabinet members.

He informed the delegation that no injustice would be done to the employees at all cost.

Similarly, the sanitary workers should also be returned along with the equipment and necessary tools.