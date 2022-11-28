UrduPoint.com

Mayor Refuses To Accept Repatriation Of WSSP Staff Into Distt Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Mayor refuses to accept repatriation of WSSP staff into Distt Govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Monday refused to accept repatriation of 37 Class-IV employees of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) into the Capital Metropolitan Government.

The Mayor had issued orders to the concerned to write a letter to WSSP and asked them to repatriate the staff along with the assets and tools otherwise, these staff members would not be accommodated in the district government.

In this connection, the Mayor also held a meeting with the Chairman of Mazdoor Etihad Qaiser Bacha, Chairman Riaz Khan, Labor leader Aslam Khan, General Secretary Fazal Mehmood, Abid Sohail, Joint Secretary Silab Khan and other cabinet members.

He informed the delegation that no injustice would be done to the employees at all cost.

Similarly, the sanitary workers should also be returned along with the equipment and necessary tools.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water All Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

7 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

1 hour ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

4 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

4 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.