Mayor Visits Martyrs' Homes, Offer Fateha

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Mayor visits martyrs' homes, offer Fateha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday visited the houses of martyrs of Police Lines blast and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

On the occasion, he said "We equally share the grief of the bereaved families and will never leave alone the victim families at this critical juncture". The heirs of the bomb blast victims would be provided all possible assistance, the Mayor said, adding the tragic incident has deeply saddened the entire nation.

Such incidents, he said, will not shatter the resolve of the police force to fight the menace of terrorism as our forces have faced such critical situations in the past and will fight with the same passion in future.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror that will be remembered forever.

The mayor visited the houses of martyrs, constables Muhammad Zakir ul Haq, Muhammad Tariq and Sayyed Atta Ullah Shah in Shah Gai village of Sufaid Sang area and Constable Umair in Mathra.

He met the heirs of the martyrs and expressed solidarity with them. He also offered Fateha for the departed souls of the martyrs and said the entire nation was proud of the sacrifices offered by our police force.

