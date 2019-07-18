MBS announced Medical Centre to be constructed in village of Shaheed Farman Ali: Pakhtunkhwa Asseembly resolution

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asseembly Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the federal government to construct proposed medical centre in native village of Shaheed Farman Ali as announced by Saudi Crown Prime, Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) during his visit to Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asseembly Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Federal government to construct proposed medical centre in native village of Shaheed Farman Ali as announced by Saudi Crown Prime, Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) during his visit to Pakistan

The resolution that was moved by Sardar Khan of ANP stated that constriction of medical centre in ancestral village of Farman Ali Khan would help in removing backwardness of his village and provide a sigh of relief to the family members.

It merits a mention here that Shaheed Farman Ali saved the lives of over 20 people in Saudi Arabia at the cost of his life during flooding in Jeddah.

The house also passed resolution of Waqar Ahmad Khan of ANP pertaining to setting up of medical examination centers at divisional level for people intended to visit middle east and gulf countries for earning livelihood.

Nighat Yasmin Orakzai in her resolution expressed solidarity with the families of Orakzai and Karachi martyrs and condemned both the terror incidents. The house passed the resolution unanimously.

Malik Badshah Saleh of PPP in his resolution adopted unanimously by the house urged the provincial government to request federal authorities to increase strength of the law staff in the Pakistan Consulate in Saudi Arabia to speed up trial cases of Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails for petty issues.

He informed the house around that 1863 Pakistani have been detained in Saudi Jails over minor issues and facing problems in their release due to shortage of staff in Pakistani Consuate.

The resolution of Salahuddin of ANP was also adopted by the house unanimously pertained to expansion and widening of patch of road from Kohat Road Chungi to Matani.

Ayesa Bano, in her resolution demanded of the government for giving separate parking place for vehicles impounded by the police in various cases.

Liaqat Khattak of PTI in his resolution drew the attention of the house towards the immigration authorties for obtaining the data from the passports of passengers at the airports and marked a mobile set against the holder of passport which he had not purchased abroad.

Zeenat Bibi of ANP suggested in his resolution suggested inclusion of vitamins in edible to address the issue of malnutrition in pregnant women. Madeeha Nisar of PTI suggested legislation to curtail incident of crulty against animals.