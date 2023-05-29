MC inspect the road carpeting works in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Monday paid a visit of Station road inspect the road carpeting works being carried out to provide convenience to citizens.

He was accompanied by officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The MC met with the citizens and shopkeepers and said that the Municipal Corporation made all efforts to provide better municipal facilities the citizens of Sukkur.