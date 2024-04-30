MCL Removes Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.
An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Tuesday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 344 encroachments and 11 solid structures from various locations of the city and shifted 18 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL yard.
A total 98 challans were issued besides issuing warning notices to 50 violators while a fine of Rs 37,700 was
also imposed.
During the operation, 465 banners and streamers were removed and various selling points of
meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.
MCL administrator Rafia Haider said a five-day special anti-encroachment operation had been launched in
the city, adding that special squads were conducting grand operations in nine zones of the city. Traders' associations have also been taken into confidence for the operation.
She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its squads to eliminate encroachments.
Recent Stories
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways directs to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land32 minutes ago
-
Gender equality crucial to economic growth & sustainable development32 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 76 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 15 accused32 minutes ago
-
Gastro PGS team of HMC Peshawar wins All Pakistan GI quiz competition42 minutes ago
-
Lahore gears up to host thrilling first-ever Jeep rally event from May 451 minutes ago
-
Court hands over capital punishment to husband, imposes fine Rs five lac for killing wife51 minutes ago
-
Modi’s aggressive policies pose threat to South Asian peace & security; experts51 minutes ago
-
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan52 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits arrested,third escapes52 minutes ago
-
CDA all set to start complimentary Yoga classes from May 021 hour ago
-
PHC suspends ECP’s summon notice issued to KP CM in assets’ case1 hour ago
-
21 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan1 hour ago