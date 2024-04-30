MCL removes encroachments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Tuesday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 344 encroachments and 11 solid structures from various locations of the city and shifted 18 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL yard.

A total 98 challans were issued besides issuing warning notices to 50 violators while a fine of Rs 37,700 was

also imposed.

During the operation, 465 banners and streamers were removed and various selling points of

meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.

MCL administrator Rafia Haider said a five-day special anti-encroachment operation had been launched in

the city, adding that special squads were conducting grand operations in nine zones of the city. Traders' associations have also been taken into confidence for the operation.

She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its squads to eliminate encroachments.