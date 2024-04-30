Open Menu

MCL Removes Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM

MCL removes encroachments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Tuesday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 344 encroachments and 11 solid structures from various locations of the city and shifted 18 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL yard.

A total 98 challans were issued besides issuing warning notices to 50 violators while a fine of Rs 37,700 was

also imposed.

During the operation, 465 banners and streamers were removed and various selling points of

meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.

MCL administrator Rafia Haider said a five-day special anti-encroachment operation had been launched in

the city, adding that special squads were conducting grand operations in nine zones of the city. Traders' associations have also been taken into confidence for the operation.

She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its squads to eliminate encroachments.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Media From

Recent Stories

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

24 minutes ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

58 minutes ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

14 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

15 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

15 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

15 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan