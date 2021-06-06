UrduPoint.com
MCR Directs To Remove Encroachments From Banks Of Nullah Lai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

MCR directs to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah Lai

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Officer, Metropolitan Corporation, Rawalpindi has directed the encroachers to remove all types of encroachments from banks of Nullah Lai and suburb areas on their own and move to safer places.

The instructions issued to the encroachers through notices that heavy rains during the rainy season increase the risk of urban flooding and could cause severe damage to lives and properties of the citizens.

The encroachers have also been warned that administration would not be responsible for any financial or loss of life during rains and action would be taken against the violators if they do not remove illegal structures.

