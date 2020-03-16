Medics team visited Sindh University

A high-grade team comprising medics from Contech International and Field Epidemiology Laboratory Training Programme Monday visited University of Sindh Jamshoro to ascertain the varsity's state of preparedness for the pandemic, available facilities and other features that could be put to use if the need be

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A high-grade team comprising medics from Contech International and Field Epidemiology Laboratory Training Programme Monday visited University of Sindh Jamshoro to ascertain the varsity's state of preparedness for the pandemic, available facilities and other features that could be put to use if the need be.

According to university spokesman, the team, accompanied by experts of the office of Provincial Disease Response Unit, Director General Health, Sindh arrived in response to the call extended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in the wake of ongoing pandemic alarm.

Dr Muhammad Ali Laghari, Dr Soomaar Khoso and Dr Santosh Kumar were the team leads, the spokesman informed and added that the team inspected the site of varsity's mini hospital examining amenities available that they termed 'excellent'.

The two sides resolved to mutually monitor and exchange updates in the given context, disseminate information, reach out where the need be, provide medical assistance, orient people towards adoption of precautions, and put in place other measures as mandated by the malady.

The Director Information Technology Services Centre University of Sindh Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani, Chairman Sindh University Colony Dr. Imran Ali Halepoto and Dr. Aqeel Ahmed Mahar of Mini Hospital were present on the occasion.