Meena Stresses For Reforms In Colleges To Ensure Quality Education
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, visited various colleges in Khyber district on Friday and stressed the need for reforms to ensure quality education.
During the visit, he emphasized the need for essential reforms in the education system to ensure best education in the provincial areas.
He said that programs would be introduced in colleges that have market scope and are market-oriented, aiming to facilitate job opportunities for educated youth.
On the occasion, the provincial minister received detailed briefing from college principals regarding the institutions' status and challenges.
Issues and problems faced by colleges in Bara and Jamrud were also highlighted and addressed during the discussion. The provincial minister also pledged to provide solarization for all colleges. He assured that attention would be given to remove missing facilities issue in the educational premises.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Resolution Day marked at UGIs8 minutes ago
-
Govt striving for economic growth, job creation: Mashood8 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara bids farewell to outgoing police officers of the region8 minutes ago
-
USAID to support reconstruction of school buildings in flood-affected areas8 minutes ago
-
Save Water, Save Life: World Water Day celebrated8 minutes ago
-
New DPO Tank resolves to curb crimes, deliver justice to people8 minutes ago
-
Final test for police recruitment held8 minutes ago
-
Hospitals directed to treat patients of clubfoot, congenital abnormalities18 minutes ago
-
80 arrested for extracting gold from River Indus18 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter28 minutes ago
-
Pollen concentration soars in twin cities28 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr28 minutes ago