Meena Stresses For Reforms In Colleges To Ensure Quality Education

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, visited various colleges in Khyber district on Friday and stressed the need for reforms to ensure quality education.

During the visit, he emphasized the need for essential reforms in the education system to ensure best education in the provincial areas.

He said that programs would be introduced in colleges that have market scope and are market-oriented, aiming to facilitate job opportunities for educated youth.

On the occasion, the provincial minister received detailed briefing from college principals regarding the institutions' status and challenges.

Issues and problems faced by colleges in Bara and Jamrud were also highlighted and addressed during the discussion. The provincial minister also pledged to provide solarization for all colleges. He assured that attention would be given to remove missing facilities issue in the educational premises.

