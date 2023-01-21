UrduPoint.com

Meeting Between Mahmood Khan-Akram Khan Durrani Not On Card: Shoukat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Meeting between Mahmood Khan-Akram Khan Durrani not on card: Shoukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shoukat Yousafzai Friday said that there is no possibility of meeting between Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani over the issue of the appointment of caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was stated by former Provincial Minister Shoukat Yousafzai in a press statement issued here Friday. He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan's decision not to contact the opposition leader on the matter while on the other hand, the opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani had also asked not to meet Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at the Chief Minister House.

However, he said, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has called a meeting to appoint a caretaker Chief Minister. PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai said that he and other important party leaders will attend the meeting.

Former Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will not contact Akram Durrani as he (Akram Durrani) did not play any role as opposition leader, so the PM will not write to him.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will finalize the Names of caretaker Chief Minister in the said meeting. "We will send our names to the parliamentary committee for caretaker Chief Minister," Shaukat Yousafzai said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akram Khan Durrani From Opposition

Recent Stories

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

7 minutes ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

1 hour ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

1 hour ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

2 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.