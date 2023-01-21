Meeting between Mahmood Khan-Akram Khan Durrani not on card: Shoukat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shoukat Yousafzai Friday said that there is no possibility of meeting between Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani over the issue of the appointment of caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was stated by former Provincial Minister Shoukat Yousafzai in a press statement issued here Friday. He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan's decision not to contact the opposition leader on the matter while on the other hand, the opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani had also asked not to meet Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at the Chief Minister House.

However, he said, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has called a meeting to appoint a caretaker Chief Minister. PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai said that he and other important party leaders will attend the meeting.

Former Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will not contact Akram Durrani as he (Akram Durrani) did not play any role as opposition leader, so the PM will not write to him.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will finalize the Names of caretaker Chief Minister in the said meeting. "We will send our names to the parliamentary committee for caretaker Chief Minister," Shaukat Yousafzai said.