UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Redress Issue Of Fake Calls At 15 From Banks

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Meeting held to redress issue of fake calls at 15 from banks

Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Managing Director Kamran Khan on Friday said that more than 100 fake emergency calls were being made by private banks on emergency helpline15 on a daily basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Managing Director Kamran Khan on Friday said that more than 100 fake emergency calls were being made by private banks on emergency helpline15 on a daily basis.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of top officials of private banks in PSCA regarding intentional fake alarm calls on emergency 15 from their banks. Senior officials of 11 private banks were present.

The officials were briefed about intentional fake alarm calls on emergency 15 from their banks.

The data of 99.99 percent fake calls received from private banks during last three years was shared with the senior officials.

Kamran Khan sensitized the bank officials to take necessary steps to normalize the bank alarm system to control fake complaints on emergency 15 number.

As soon as the alarm goes off in the bank, the Safe Cities Authority and Police teams gave an immediate response, which was a waste of time and public exchequer, he added. The banks were directed to check the security system and remove the technical problems as a first step.

Kamran Khan said that the details of branches making fake calls should also be shared with the banks on a monthly basis so that targeted action would be taken against them.

The MD suggested that private banks should reconfigure the emergency alarm system.

The meeting also proposed charging private banks for providing additional security services.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Bank From Top

Recent Stories

Germany Nuclear-Free Policy Results in High Energy ..

Germany Nuclear-Free Policy Results in High Energy Prices, CO2 Emissions - IAEA ..

5 minutes ago
 Putin Highlights Berlusconi's Contribution to Long ..

Putin Highlights Berlusconi's Contribution to Long-Term Relations Between Russia ..

5 minutes ago
 The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) team ..

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) teams in field to restore transmis ..

5 minutes ago
 NEPRA slashes 5 paisa per unit reduction for K-E c ..

NEPRA slashes 5 paisa per unit reduction for K-E consumers

5 minutes ago
 Cyclone Biparjoy averted, life in coastal belt inc ..

Cyclone Biparjoy averted, life in coastal belt inching towards normalcy: Sindh C ..

5 minutes ago
 Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 303 ml ..

Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 303 mln in last 10 days

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.