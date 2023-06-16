Meeting held to redress issue of fake calls at 15 from banks

Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Managing Director Kamran Khan on Friday said that more than 100 fake emergency calls were being made by private banks on emergency helpline15 on a daily basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Managing Director Kamran Khan on Friday said that more than 100 fake emergency calls were being made by private banks on emergency helpline15 on a daily basis.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of top officials of private banks in PSCA regarding intentional fake alarm calls on emergency 15 from their banks. Senior officials of 11 private banks were present.

The officials were briefed about intentional fake alarm calls on emergency 15 from their banks.

The data of 99.99 percent fake calls received from private banks during last three years was shared with the senior officials.

Kamran Khan sensitized the bank officials to take necessary steps to normalize the bank alarm system to control fake complaints on emergency 15 number.

As soon as the alarm goes off in the bank, the Safe Cities Authority and Police teams gave an immediate response, which was a waste of time and public exchequer, he added. The banks were directed to check the security system and remove the technical problems as a first step.

Kamran Khan said that the details of branches making fake calls should also be shared with the banks on a monthly basis so that targeted action would be taken against them.

The MD suggested that private banks should reconfigure the emergency alarm system.

The meeting also proposed charging private banks for providing additional security services.