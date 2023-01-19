UrduPoint.com

Meeting Regarding Establishing Cattle Markets In Bahawalpur Held

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 05:37 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, a review meeting was held regarding the administrative affairs of Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company Bahawalpur.

In the video-link meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Salman Khan Lodhi, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bahawalpur Aitzaz Anjum, Director Development and Finance Talib Randhawa, CEO Company Waqar Ahmed Jafar, Director Livestock Bahawalpur Sabatin Bukhari and other officers participated.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for establishing of Model Cattle Market in Bahawalpur.

The meeting was briefed about the establishment of cattle markets in Yazman, Hashilpur, Khairpurpur Tamiwali, Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, and Liaqatpur.

