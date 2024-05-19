Meeting Regarding Progress Of SEZ Enterprises In Dl Khan Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) A meeting under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher, took place at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) office, here on Sunday regarding the progress of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) enterprises in D.l. Khan.
The meeting was attended by representatives of Fatima Cement, Premier Cement and Cherat Cement limited.
On this occasion representatives of private enterprises briefed the SACM on challenges faced during completion of their projects.
Various issues related to PESCO, district administration and Mines and Minerals Department were discussed.
The SACM assured the private enterprises of his full support and directed all the stakeholders to put all the efforts in overcoming the hurdles for the purpose of economic growth in the region.
APP/ash/
