Meeting reviews progress, revised costs of ongoing, new development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party in which progress and revised estimates of ongoing and new development schemes of the Bahawalpur Division reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Noman Yousuf, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bahawalnagar, Superintendent Engineer Highways Department Bahawalpur Muhammad Tariq Malghani, Executive Engineer Department of Highways Rahim Yar Khan Hasnain Zaidi, Superintendent Engineer GM Rabbani among others were present on the occasion.

For the installation of sewerage system and water supply in Union Council Hayat Lad of Feroza area of Liaquatpur Tehsil has an estimated cost of Rs.

199.973 million.

The construction of the 10 km long and 12 feet wide road from Dhani Meroka to Taliwala area of Bahawalnagar District will be done with an estimated cost of Rs. 94.642 million.

A revised estimated cost of Rs. 104.410 million has also been approved for the construction of the 10 km road from Minchinabad to Chavika via Toba Qalandar Shah in Bahawalnagar District.

Commissioner said that any delay in the completion of development projects increases the cost of projects. He said that the ongoing development projects should be completed at a fixed time. He said that administrative officers should visit the field regularly for effective monitoring of development projects so these projects would be completed on time.