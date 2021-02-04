UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Risk Factors Along Nullah Lai

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Meeting reviews risk factors along Nullah Lai

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, "Clean and Green Pakistan", the Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the risk factors along the Nullah Lai.

The meeting reviewed various issues of the Nullah such as rain water harvesting, trash segregation, safe and secure flow in Lai downstream, installation of sewerage water treatment plants in Rawalpindi-Islamabad around the nullah, plantation of bamboos along the banks for recycling, provision of flood retardation basin in Islamabad in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Federal Flood Commission (FFC) and maintenance and placement of flood forecasting and flood warning systems.

The chairman RDA said that flood retardation basin would be maximized to cater to super floods and prevent peak floods at its initial stages.

He said that clean and green Nullah Lai would help improve good and healthy atmosphere in the respective areas which would result in improving hygienic condition as well.

The meeting discussed all these strategies and its scope with stakeholders including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) to comment on the timeline of the project.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholders from the government and community, representative from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, CCB, Dr Naveed Iftikhar head of Urban Platform UNDP, Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti Deputy Director Finance RDA, Sundus Shahid Research Officer UNDP, officers from, WASA and RWMC.

