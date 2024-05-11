Mega Agriculture Alumni Association Gathering To Be Held On May 12
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Alumni Association of the University of Agriculture Peshawar has organised a grand gathering on Sunday, May 12, which will continue from 10 am to 5 pm.
A large number of university graduates from all over the country will participate.
On this occasion, registration for the association will be done by former students.
Alumni Association is an integral part of universities whose establishment is aimed at the welfare of the institution and development and stability along with solving the problems faced by it.
The meeting will also decide on the establishment of an endowment fund and regular data collection of alumni of the institution who graduated from the country and abroad.
These gatherings will act as a bridge between the University of Agriculture Peshawar and its graduates.
Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Peshawar Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht will specially attend the Alumni Association meeting.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education basic right of every child: DC3 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam pledges swift development for Gilgit-Baltistan13 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh13 minutes ago
-
Man allegedly strangled himself to death13 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against tandoors, restaurants continue33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers condolences to Afghanistan following devastating flash floods33 minutes ago
-
Civil defence training continues43 minutes ago
-
Police net three POs43 minutes ago
-
PM expresses govt desire to attract investment from UK, other countries53 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet Majeed Amjad observed53 minutes ago
-
Air pollution causes by marble, bricks kiln factories irked residents of Peshawar2 hours ago
-
Mock exercise held at river Chenab to deal with possible flood2 hours ago