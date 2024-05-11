Mega Agriculture Alumni Association Gathering to be held on May 12

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Alumni Association of the University of Agriculture Peshawar has organised a grand gathering on Sunday, May 12, which will continue from 10 am to 5 pm.

A large number of university graduates from all over the country will participate.

On this occasion, registration for the association will be done by former students.

Alumni Association is an integral part of universities whose establishment is aimed at the welfare of the institution and development and stability along with solving the problems faced by it.

The meeting will also decide on the establishment of an endowment fund and regular data collection of alumni of the institution who graduated from the country and abroad.

These gatherings will act as a bridge between the University of Agriculture Peshawar and its graduates.

Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Peshawar Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht will specially attend the Alumni Association meeting.