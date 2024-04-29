Mehbooba asks people to give verdict against abrogation of Article 370

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has asked people to exercise their adult-franchise to make their voices reach the Indian Parliament and convey to the BJP-led the decision taken on August 5, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 was wrong and had to be revoked at all costs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has asked people to exercise their adult-franchise to make their voices reach the Indian Parliament and convey to the BJP-led the decision taken on August 5, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 was wrong and had to be revoked at all costs.

The Kashmir Media Service reported that Mehbooba also warned against any move to postpone the south Kashmir constituency elections, saying nowhere in the country polls are rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Addressing a gathering in Kulgam’s DK Marg, Mehbooba said people should recognize the significance of their ballots in influencing the country’s Parliament and unequivocally express dissent against the decisions made on August 5, 2019.

“Vote to make your voices reach the Parliament and tell BJP on its face that the decision taken on August 5, 2019 was wrong and has to be revoked at all costs,” she said.

“My passport, my daughter’s passport and my mother’s passport were confiscated. My family was hounded and even the graveyard of my father was not spared. I was made homeless in the middle of winter without any notice. My own men who were raised from scratch by my father backstabbed our party but I remained firm on my stand because of the earnest and large-scale support of my people across Jammu and Kashmir,” the PDP chief said.