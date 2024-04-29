Mehbooba Asks People To Give Verdict Against Abrogation Of Article 370
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:24 PM
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has asked people to exercise their adult-franchise to make their voices reach the Indian Parliament and convey to the BJP-led the decision taken on August 5, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 was wrong and had to be revoked at all costs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has asked people to exercise their adult-franchise to make their voices reach the Indian Parliament and convey to the BJP-led the decision taken on August 5, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 was wrong and had to be revoked at all costs.
The Kashmir Media Service reported that Mehbooba also warned against any move to postpone the south Kashmir constituency elections, saying nowhere in the country polls are rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Addressing a gathering in Kulgam’s DK Marg, Mehbooba said people should recognize the significance of their ballots in influencing the country’s Parliament and unequivocally express dissent against the decisions made on August 5, 2019.
“Vote to make your voices reach the Parliament and tell BJP on its face that the decision taken on August 5, 2019 was wrong and has to be revoked at all costs,” she said.
“My passport, my daughter’s passport and my mother’s passport were confiscated. My family was hounded and even the graveyard of my father was not spared. I was made homeless in the middle of winter without any notice. My own men who were raised from scratch by my father backstabbed our party but I remained firm on my stand because of the earnest and large-scale support of my people across Jammu and Kashmir,” the PDP chief said.
Recent Stories
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024
GCU to remain closed on May 1
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities
'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 2926 minutes ago
-
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Mayor26 minutes ago
-
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 202429 minutes ago
-
GCU to remain closed on May 129 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers29 minutes ago
-
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities28 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers28 minutes ago
-
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad28 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents28 minutes ago
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate35 minutes ago
-
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard32 minutes ago
-
ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday32 minutes ago