Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Indian government for harassing families of Hurriyat leaders and activists.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti in a statement in Srinagar said that the government’s actions are a clear violation of human rights.

She said that the families of Hurriyat leaders and activists are being targeted because of their political beliefs.

Mufti’s statement comes amidst reports that the Indian government is intimidating the families of APHC leadership into issuing statements dissociating from the Hurriyat ideology.

Mufti’s vocal condemnation signals a growing tense relationship between Kashmiri people and the Indian government. It also highlights the ongoing human rights violations and political repression in the territory.