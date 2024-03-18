Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Power Outages In IIOJK During Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Mehbooba Mufti, President of the Peoples Democratic Party, has strongly criticized the ongoing power crisis in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mufti took to social media to denounce the situation, highlighting that people continue to endure prolonged power cuts despite the sacred month.
She also criticized the deployment of smart meters, branding them as tools for extortion, especially in regions with inconsistent electricity supply. The installation of smart meters has sparked protests across the Kashmir valley, leading to electricity disconnections by authorities in response to demonstrations.
The outcry against these power cuts reverberates from north to south Kashmir, with locals expressing frustration, particularly during critical periods such as Sehri and Iftari.
Ghulam Hassan Dar, a resident of Kulgam, lamented the inconvenience faced by locals, highlighting the failure of the Power Development Department (PDD) to provide electricity despite the installation of smart meters and the imposition of hefty bills.
Social media platforms have been inundated with videos depicting people praying in darkness inside mosques, underscoring the severity of the situation. Kulgam district, in particular, has been severely impacted, with villages like Kilam, Hablishi, and Bozgam grappling with erratic power supply.
Residents of these areas, including those in Devsar, voiced frustration over the disruption to their daily lives and religious practices due to persistent power outages.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Firework factory gutted43 seconds ago
-
Dar among four candidates vying for Capital Senate seats11 hours ago
-
CM KP reaches DI Khan to meet party workers11 hours ago
-
SFA to set up training school on food quality11 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Shahab u Din Munshi observed11 hours ago
-
Another passenger succumbed to injuries in van accident12 hours ago
-
Wheat procurement to start in Sindh on March 2012 hours ago
-
Align interest rate with regional economies to reduce input costs: Saqib Rafiq12 hours ago
-
E&T launches showroom outreach initiative to promote vehicle registration12 hours ago
-
FIR registered against two doctors in murder case12 hours ago
-
Gas explosion occurred near Lal Haveli, no casualty reported12 hours ago
-
Revolutionary initiative of KP governor, mayor in health sector13 hours ago