Mehbooba Mufti condemns power outages in IIOJK during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Mehbooba Mufti, President of the Peoples Democratic Party, has strongly criticized the ongoing power crisis in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mufti took to social media to denounce the situation, highlighting that people continue to endure prolonged power cuts despite the sacred month.

She also criticized the deployment of smart meters, branding them as tools for extortion, especially in regions with inconsistent electricity supply. The installation of smart meters has sparked protests across the Kashmir valley, leading to electricity disconnections by authorities in response to demonstrations.

The outcry against these power cuts reverberates from north to south Kashmir, with locals expressing frustration, particularly during critical periods such as Sehri and Iftari.

Ghulam Hassan Dar, a resident of Kulgam, lamented the inconvenience faced by locals, highlighting the failure of the Power Development Department (PDD) to provide electricity despite the installation of smart meters and the imposition of hefty bills.

Social media platforms have been inundated with videos depicting people praying in darkness inside mosques, underscoring the severity of the situation. Kulgam district, in particular, has been severely impacted, with villages like Kilam, Hablishi, and Bozgam grappling with erratic power supply.

Residents of these areas, including those in Devsar, voiced frustration over the disruption to their daily lives and religious practices due to persistent power outages.