Mehbooba says Indian Army ransacked homes, thrashed civilians in Tral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :President of Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that armed forces in Pulwama district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ransacked houses and thrashed members of a family.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a family in Seer Jageer area of Tral in the district said that they were assaulted by the Indian Army on Monday evening.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that during the thrashing, a woman received head injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

"Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes and ruthlessly thrashed a family last night. The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to hospital. It was not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by the army," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

The family said that their daughter Ishrat Jan was dragged while her clothes were torn before she fell unconscious and was later taken to hospital.

While talking to the media, Ishrat said that the army personnel dragged her out of the house and tried to take her away in their vehicle.

Ishrat said that she raised a hue and cry after which villagers came out and saved her. She said Indian Army has been raiding their house frequently due to which they are feeling insecure. Ishrat's mother said that her one son was already languishing in jail for the last three months, while two others are being assaulted by the Indian forces again and again.