Mehdi reviews arrangements for heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Waqar Mehdi, Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements by the District West Administration and the civic agencies to cope with expected storm and heavy rains.

The issues and measures were discussed in detail including cleanliness of nullahs mainly the choking points and swift drain of rain water from main roads and all the low-lying areas within the limits of District Municipal Corporation, West Karachi, said an official statement.

Syed Waqar Mehdi, who is also the focal person for District West of the Monitoring Committee on Rains Emergency constituted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, directed the authorities concerned to take concrete and long-term steps to ensure permanent solution to the problems faced by the residents of the district after heavy rain.

The meeting was told that for cleaning of the nullahs, the staff of Karachi Municipal Corporation, DMC West, Karachi Development Authority and other line agencies was very much engaged. For the removal of encroachment over the nullahs, if any, the Deputy Commissioner would take immediate steps.

Deputy Commissioner , West, Ghulam Qadir Talpur informed that a control room had also been set up in his office to better handle any rain emergency.

Later, Syed Waqar Mehdi visited the Orangi, Metro Cinema, Arqam Ground and Yousuf Goth nullahs to see the cleanliness and other work being done , and directed for expediting the pace.

Special Assistant to CM also visited Gulshen-e-Maamar area , along with MNA Ms.Shahida Rahmani, and saw the measures taken for effectively handling of any rain emergency.