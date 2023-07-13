Mehran Baloch assumes charge as DC Duki

Mehran Baloch on Thursday assumed his charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Duki district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Mehran Baloch on Thursday assumed his charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Duki district.

Baloch held an introductory meeting with the heads of various government departments.

Speaking on the occasion he said no negligence would be tolerated in implementing government orders.

He asked the departments to prepare a comprehensive plan for the uplift of the district saying that he would play his role as DC to address the legal problems of the public with the aim to provide maximum facilities to people in the area.

According to the official announcement, Mir Mehran Baloch was appointed a few days ago by the provincial government.

Bureau Chief (BC) State-run news agency Balochistan Nazar Baloch Muhammad, Sami Khan Baloch, Abdul Hanan Khan Baloch and others congratulated Mir Mehran Baloch on taking charge. They hoped that Baloch would play his role for the betterment of the area.