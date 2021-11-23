Mehran Varsity organizes bio-food and processing workshop

Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili underlined the need to launch joint venture of higher learning institutions and industrial organizations to achieve goal of rapid industrial development in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili underlined the need to launch joint venture of higher learning institutions and industrial organizations to achieve goal of rapid industrial development in the country.

He emphasized this while addressing the inaugural session of a two day workshop on "Bio-Food and Processing" organized by the Department of Chemical Engineering of Mehran University on Tuesday.

VC said Pakistan possessed great potential and talent in different fields of life however, due to lack of confidence, the countrymen were struggling to achieve required goals. There is a need to give confidence to talented youth so that they can play their due role in bringing rapid development in all sectors of life, he added.

He said at present, the number of countries are importing raw materials from Pakistan and producing and manufacturing products from this stuff and selling the same with high rates in markets. Country's youth have the ability to produce and manufacture the quality products, export the same in the world markets and earn valuable foreign exchange, he said and added that there is the need to polish their talent so that they could pool their share in bringing progress and prosperity.

The inaugural session of workshop was also addressed by Dr. Muhammad Naimullah, Dr. Khadija Qureshi, Dr. Shaheen Aziz and Eng. Asim Gul Kazi. Among others, VC Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof, Khanji Harijan were also present at the occasion.