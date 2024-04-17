Open Menu

Member Of Gang Involved In Illegal Currency Business Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Member of gang involved in Illegal currency business arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A member of the gang involved in the illegal Currency business was arrested during a raid conducted by Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar which recovered Rs.10.17 million money from the Hawala and Hundi here on Wednesday.

According to details, given by the spokesman of the FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar big operation was conducted against elements involved in hawala handi and illegal currency exchange.

Organized gang members involved in Hawala Handi were arrested red-handed by the officials of the FIA. The alleged accused Hamza Ilyas was involved in hundi and illegal currency exchange, FIA spokesman said.

The accused was arrested from Dean’s Trade Center Peshawar, FIA spokesman said. A huge amount of currency was recovered from the accused, the official said. He disclosed a total of Rs. 10.17 million Pakistani rupees were recovered from the alleged accused.

Evidence related to the reference hundi was also recovered from the possession of the accused and the accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the exported currency, FIA officials said.

The accused has been arrested and investigation has started and raids are being conducted to arrest other accused involved in illegal currency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Business Circle Currency Exchange Money Federal Investigation Agency Hundi From Million

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

40 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

12 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

12 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

12 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

12 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

12 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

12 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

13 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

13 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan