Memorial reference for Ahmed Salim on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) are jointly holding a memorial reference on Tuesday to pay tributes to famous urdu and Punjabi poet, playwright, and rights activist, Ahmed Salim, who passed away in Islamabad after a protracted illness on December 10.

He was buried in Lahore at the graveyard of Miani Sahib. He remained associated with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute till his last breath.

The reference will be held at the auditorium of Pakistan Academy of Letters at 2:00 pm on December 19 (Tuesday).

Late Ahmed Salim was the author of over 175 books in Urdu and Punjabi on different topics from fiction, poetry, and drama to history and culture.

He claimed to have been intellectually raised in the company of two great contemporary poets, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ustad Daman.

Writers and intellectuals will eulogize the woks and struggle of late Ahmed Salim, who was one of the leading activists of the Progressive Literary Movement of Pakistan.

Distinguished speakers on the occasion will be Federal Minister for Culture Jamal Shah, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Asma Sherazi, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Brig Muhammad Yasin (retired), Secretary General HRCP, Harris Khalique, Parveen Malik, Dr Humaira Ashfaq, Dr Shafqat Munir, Farhat Ullah Babar (PPP), Senator Taj Haider, Barrister Naseem Bajwa (Online), Navsharan Singh (Online), Raza Naeem, Wajahat Masood (Online), Niaz Nadeem, Dr Jaffer Ahmed, Mehwish Ahmed, Dr Pritam Singh (Online), Afzaal Ahmed, Rana Fawad , Lahore Qalandar (Online) and Akhtar Usman.