MEPCO completes 33 LT schemes at cost of over Rs 46m in Feb

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed 33 Low Tension (LT) schemes at a cost of over Rs 46 million in order to provide electricity with better voltage during Ramazan and to ensure timely supply of new connections during February.

According to Project Director Construction MEPCO, Sohail Bashir, Rs 20 million were spent on 15 LT schemes in Multan circle, Rs 3.2 million on two schemes in DG Khan, Over Rs 10 million on seven schemes in Khanewal and over Rs 3.1 million on three schemes in Muzaffargarh during February.

Similarly, Rs 4.3 million were spent on two schemes in Sahiwal and over Rs 2.9 million were spent on completion of three LT schemes in Vehari district.