MEPCO disconnects connections of 13 defaulters over non payment of 11m dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has launched an operation against defaulters over non-payment of dues across the region and disconnected connections of 13 defaulters.

The operation was carried out in the MEPCO region under the direction of the Prime Minister.

The connections were disconnected by the above-said defaulters over non-payment of Rs 11.4 million pending dues.

The task force teams disconnected the connections of the agricultural defaulters and seized the transformers.

As many as eight transformers were removed by shutting off the electricity for non-payment of over Rs 5.6 million arrears in Arifwala.

Similarly, two transformers were taken down for non-payment of Rs one million in Qasba Marral.

Connections of defaulters were also disconnected in Lodhran, Khanpur, Muzaffargarh and Pakpattan areas over lac of rupees arrears.