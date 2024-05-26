Met Office Predicts Heatwave Conditions In Plain Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Office on Sunday predicted that heatwave conditions would prevail over most plain areas of the country while dust-raising and gusty winds were expected during the next 12 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm might occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:
Islamabad 22 degree centigrade, Lahore 31, Karachi 30, Peshawar 29, Quetta 21, Gilgit 18, Murree 21 and Muzafarabad 24 degree centigrade.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PO arrested from Saudi Arabia after 8 years6 minutes ago
-
297 traffic accidents reported in 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
Green Peace Organization to organize Heat stroke camp on May 276 minutes ago
-
Safe city projects to prove helpful in crime prevention: IGP6 minutes ago
-
Multifunctional public sports arena nears completion16 minutes ago
-
Punjab agriculture minister discusses farmers issues with minister for water and power16 minutes ago
-
Rs.28m more generated from contracts of GBS, City Terminal16 minutes ago
-
Syed Fakhar Jihan expresses commitment to promotion of sports in the province56 minutes ago
-
Afghan soil was used for attack on Chinese nationals in Besham: Mohsin Naqvi1 hour ago
-
Teachers protest against attending school during summer holidays1 hour ago
-
LESCO detects 85,055 power pilferers in 245 days1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 recovers dead body1 hour ago