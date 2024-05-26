Open Menu

Met Office Predicts Heatwave Conditions In Plain Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Office on Sunday predicted that heatwave conditions would prevail over most plain areas of the country while dust-raising and gusty winds were expected during the next 12 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm might occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad 22 degree centigrade, Lahore 31, Karachi 30, Peshawar 29, Quetta 21, Gilgit 18, Murree 21 and Muzafarabad 24 degree centigrade.

