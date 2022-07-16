UrduPoint.com

MET Predicts Widespread Rain-wind Thundershower In Most Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MET predicts widespread rain-wind thundershower in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The Meteorological Department of Pakistan on Saturday predicted widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Whereas isolated rain-wind/thundershower is likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-two and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

Met office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.The temperature recorded for Srinagar and Anantnag as seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh eleven, Pulwama sixteen, Shopian and Baramula fifteen degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Baramula Jammu Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at ..

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference

1 hour ago
 New US law protects India from punitive actions ov ..

New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal

1 hour ago
 SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disput ..

SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

4 hours ago
 US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.