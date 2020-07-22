UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MGWSS Project To Ensure Provision Of Clean Drinking Water To Over One Mln People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

MGWSS project to ensure provision of clean drinking water to over one mln people

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :DDAC Swat Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Wednesday said that Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme (MGWSS) Project would provide clean drinking water to more than one million people of different areas including his constituency PK-5.

He said the PC-1 would be handed over to the government by the end of August, after which practical work on the project would begin in December this year or January next year.

The project would be completed in three years, he said at Water and Sanitation Service Company Saidu Sharif here.

Addressing a meeting of the board members regarding the project of clean and transparent water supply, Senior Engineer Khawar Riaz briefed the board members about the project. During the briefing, it was informed that 20 km from Khawazakhel bridge to Mingora city, the transmission supply 48 inch (four feet) modern pipeline would be laid which would provide clean drinking water to the citizens. After completion of the project, 30 million gallons of water would be provided on daily basis, said Fazal Hakeem Khan.

Related Topics

Water Swat Company Saidu Mingora January August December From Government Million PK-5

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

38 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.