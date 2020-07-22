MGWSS project to ensure provision of clean drinking water to over one mln people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :DDAC Swat Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Wednesday said that Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme (MGWSS) Project would provide clean drinking water to more than one million people of different areas including his constituency PK-5.

He said the PC-1 would be handed over to the government by the end of August, after which practical work on the project would begin in December this year or January next year.

The project would be completed in three years, he said at Water and Sanitation Service Company Saidu Sharif here.

Addressing a meeting of the board members regarding the project of clean and transparent water supply, Senior Engineer Khawar Riaz briefed the board members about the project. During the briefing, it was informed that 20 km from Khawazakhel bridge to Mingora city, the transmission supply 48 inch (four feet) modern pipeline would be laid which would provide clean drinking water to the citizens. After completion of the project, 30 million gallons of water would be provided on daily basis, said Fazal Hakeem Khan.