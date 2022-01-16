UrduPoint.com

Mian Javed Grieved

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Wife of Mian Javed Iqbal of Chenab Limited and mother of Omair Javed COO ChenOne passed away on Sunday.

Her funeral prayer was offered in Faizan-e-Madina, Susan Road Madina Town.

Later, the body was taken to village 394-JB Toba Tek Singh for burial.

Quran Khawani will be held at the residence of Mian Ashfaq Ahmad in Toba Tek Singh at 11 a.m. on Monday. Meanwhile, another Quran Khawani willalso be held at the residence of Mian Muhammad Latif in Chak No.204 Faisalabadat 2 p.m. on Tuesday (January 18, 2022).

