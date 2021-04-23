Micro smart lockdown in 3 localities of dist Kemari enforced

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Government Sindh on Friday imposed Micro smart lockdown for two weeks in three localities of Kemari and SITE subdivisions of the metropolis.

Under Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, the Deputy commissioner Keamari- on recommendations of the District Health Officer enforced the lockdown in union council Kemari-3 and UC Metroville-4 from April 24 to May 07, 2021.

Unnecessary movement of people residing in the locked down areas would be restricted while entry or exit would be conditional with wearing of face masks, the notification issued in the regard ordered adding that Gathering of more than 3 persons in public places and private or family get together in homes were barred.

All businesses operating in the areas would ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs, it said and assured that government would make efforts to provide ration to needy people and to provide mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in those areas.

The DC instructed assistant commissioners of the areas to devise implementation plans, ensure implementation of lockdown and a proper security plan in coordination with health department and law enforcing agencies.

They would take local government officers, members of peace committees and renowned philanthropists of the localities on board as well.