Milk Shop Fined For Overcharging Milk Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Milk shop fined for overcharging milk prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The Assistant Commissioner city Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab has imposed fine of Rs. 70,000 on Nagori Milk shop in Liaquat Colony for charging a price for milk higher than its official rates.

The Assistant Commissioner after receiving complaints through social media raided the Nagori Milk shop late on Monday night and fined the shop owner for charging a price for milk at Rs.

125 per litre instead of officially fixed rate of Rs. 92 per litre.  The Assistant Commissioner warned the shop owner that he would raid again if found him selling milk on higher prices then milk shop would be sealed forthwith.   

