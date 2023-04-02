Minimum Sadqa-e-Fitr fixed at Rs 320 per head

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman has declared the minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr at Rs 320 per person, which is an obligatory charitable donation that Muslims are required to pay during the holy month of Ramazan.

The rate is based on the prices of staple food such as flour, dates, raisins, cheese or barley, as per the Islamic Shariah.

The importance of Sadqa-e-Fitr lies in helping the poor and needy people in society, especially during the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This act helps the poor and needy during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and is a way for Muslims to give back to their community and earn blessings from Allah Almighty.

According to Mufti Muneeb, the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs 320 per head. The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, and dates should pay minimum Rs 480 and Rs 2,800 per head respectively.

Similarly, the faithful wanted to pay Fitrana at the rate of raisin should pay Rs 6,400 per head for first class dates and Rs 4,800 per person for second class raisin.

A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr before the Eid prayers.

If the person is a breadwinner, he should also pay Sadqa-e-Fitr for his dependents, such as wife, children, dependent relatives or servants.

Mufti Muneeb also advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr so that they could also celebrate the festival. The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor.

Mufti Munibur Rehman said real spirit of Fitr and Fidya is two-time meal of a destitute person, so it is better to pay the meal cost of a hotel.

However, those who are wealthier, they should try to pay more to extend assistance to the poor in this time of skyrocketing inflation.

If any one had been unable to keep fast for the whole month of Ramazan, he or she should pay the whole month Friday as compensation worth Rs 9,600 in proportionate to flour price, Rs 14,400 for barley, Rs 84,000 for date, Rs 192,000 for raisin first class and Rs 144,000 for second class raisin.

Similarly, Kufara (compensation) for leaving 30 fasts in wheat would be Rs 19,200, for wheat Rs 28,800, for barley, Rs 168,000 dates, Rs 384,000 raisin first class and Rs 2,88,000 for second class raisin.

Kufara in wheat would be Rs 3,200, barley Rs 4,800, dates Rs 28,000, raisin Rs 64,000 first class and Rs 48,000 for second class raisin.